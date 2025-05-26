Mann, Kejriwal offer prayers at Kali Mata temple in Patiala

Patiala: AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday inaugurated the Agrasen Bhawan in Nabha, Punjab and offered prayers at Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala, seeking blessings, along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, for Punjab’s prosperity and well-being. Arvind Kejriwal said the AAP government is working with people from every section of society, and with the support of 3 crore Punjabis, they will revive the vibrant spirit of Punjab—building a prosperous, drug-free, and ‘Rangla Punjab’.

The AAP supremo added that the AAP govt has won people’s trust by waging a full-scale war against drugs, inspiring citizens to lead campaigns to make their own villages and wards drug-free. He also announced that major steps will soon be taken to turn Punjab into an industrial hub, including the formation of state- and district-level trade boards to address the concerns and safety of traders and industrialists.