MillenniumPost
Home > Nation > Mann, Kejriwal lay foundation stones of projects worth Rs 1,125 cr
Nation

Mann, Kejriwal lay foundation stones of projects worth Rs 1,125 cr

BY Mpost Bureau17 Dec 2023 6:59 PM GMT
Mann, Kejriwal lay foundation stones of projects worth Rs 1,125 cr
X

Chandigarh: In order to give impetus to the development of Bathinda Parliamentary segment, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday kicked off/ announced/ laid foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 1,125 crore thereby ushering a new era of ‘Vikas Kranti’.

The Chief Minister and Delhi Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of a new ultra modern bus stand of Bathinda to come up at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

Similarly, they announced Railway Over Bridges at Multania and Janta Nagar along with that in Amarpura Basti at a cost of Rs 88.94 crore and Rs 49.15 crore. Bhagwant Singh Mann and Arvind Kejriwal also kicked off work for construction of Ring Road at Bathinda over a cost of Rs 94.11 crore to streamline the traffic.

Both the CMs also laid the foundation stone for the work to recarpet Malot-Badal road at a cost of Rs 12.78 crore. They also gifted a multi-purpose auditorium in Bathinda at a cost of Rs 27.15 crore.

Mann and Kejriwal also kicked off the work for construction of 50 bedded Critical Care Unit (CCU) Civil Hospital in Bathinda at a cost of Rs 15.61 crore. Both the Chief Ministers also laid the foundation stone of various works being executed by the Soil and Water conservation department at a cost of Rs 6.87 crore.

They also kicked off work for construction of building of Sub-Tehsil in Goniana Mandi at a cost of Rs 2.99 crore. Bhagwant Singh Mann and Arvind Kejriwal also gifted projects worth Rs 20.07 crore water supply and sewerage in Talwandi Sabo and Rama.

Mpost Bureau

Mpost Bureau


Next Story
Share it
X