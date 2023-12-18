Mann, Kejriwal lay foundation stones of projects worth Rs 1,125 cr

Chandigarh: In order to give impetus to the development of Bathinda Parliamentary segment, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday kicked off/ announced/ laid foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 1,125 crore thereby ushering a new era of ‘Vikas Kranti’.



The Chief Minister and Delhi Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of a new ultra modern bus stand of Bathinda to come up at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

Similarly, they announced Railway Over Bridges at Multania and Janta Nagar along with that in Amarpura Basti at a cost of Rs 88.94 crore and Rs 49.15 crore. Bhagwant Singh Mann and Arvind Kejriwal also kicked off work for construction of Ring Road at Bathinda over a cost of Rs 94.11 crore to streamline the traffic.

Both the CMs also laid the foundation stone for the work to recarpet Malot-Badal road at a cost of Rs 12.78 crore. They also gifted a multi-purpose auditorium in Bathinda at a cost of Rs 27.15 crore.

Mann and Kejriwal also kicked off the work for construction of 50 bedded Critical Care Unit (CCU) Civil Hospital in Bathinda at a cost of Rs 15.61 crore. Both the Chief Ministers also laid the foundation stone of various works being executed by the Soil and Water conservation department at a cost of Rs 6.87 crore.

They also kicked off work for construction of building of Sub-Tehsil in Goniana Mandi at a cost of Rs 2.99 crore. Bhagwant Singh Mann and Arvind Kejriwal also gifted projects worth Rs 20.07 crore water supply and sewerage in Talwandi Sabo and Rama.