Mann, Kejriwal dedicate renovated Ludhiana Civil Hospital to people

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and National Convener of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday dedicated the renovated civil hospital to the people of Ludhiana.

“Due to strenuous efforts of the state government and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, the Ludhiana Civil Hospital has undergone a remarkable transformation,” officials said, adding that the modernisation not only “revitalises the hospital’s infrastructure but also reflects a steadfast commitment to providing high-quality healthcare services”.