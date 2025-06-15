Mann is just ‘mukhota’, Punjab govt being run by AAP’s ‘rejected leaders’: Delhi CM

Chandigarh: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday alleged that her Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann is just a “mukhota” (mask) as his government is being run by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, who have been “rejected” by people of the national capital.

She was speaking to reporters in Ludhiana while campaigning for BJP candidate Jiwan Gupta for the June 19 byelection to Ludhiana West seat.

Launching a scathing attack on the AAP-led Punjab government, Gupta said drug menace is rampant in the state.

The Delhi chief minister added that “Punjab has been converted into a Chitta Express” under the AAP’s rule.

Gupta said the people of Ludhiana West will vote wisely and make the BJP candidate victorious.

She claimed that former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is the AAP’s national convener, had made “tall promises” to the people of Delhi as well as Punjab but now stood exposed.

“Those who ran away from Delhi after making tall promises are now sitting in Punjab... I want to ask them ‘kya hua tera vaada’ (what about your promises),” asked Gupta.

“Kejriwal should answer what happened to those promises. I will not ask Bhagwant Mann because he is only a “mukhota” (mask), the government here is being run by their leaders from Delhi who have been rejected by the people there,” she said.

Gupta asked the AAP what is the fate of their promises to improve health infrastructure and schools.

“What about your promise to end drug problem in Punjab? What have you done for these years?...People have died due to consumption of spurious liquor in Punjab, what are you doing? With builder mafia, you are snatching land of poor farmers. In every street, outside every school “chitta” is sold. Punjab has been converted into a “Chitta Express”,” she alleged.