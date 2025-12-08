Mann interacts with Punjabis in Seoul

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday called on the Punjabi diaspora in Seoul, South Korea to act as brand ambassadors of the state and encourage Korean companies to invest in Punjab, which he said has emerged as a preferred global investment destination.

Interacting with members of the Punjabi community during his visit to South Korea, Mann said industry-friendly policies have already drawn investors to Punjab and urged the diaspora to further support the state’s push for investment, according to an official statement.

The CM is leading a delegation to Japan and South Korea as part of the state government’s outreach ahead of the 6th Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit to be held in Mohali from March 13-15, 2026.

He said Punjabis are “born entrepreneurs” and stressed the need for collective efforts to place the state on a stronger industrial growth path. The CM said the state government has created conducive conditions for industries and said it was time for overseas Punjabis to contribute to their motherland.

Mann said enhanced investments would create employment opportunities for youth and boost industrial growth, contributing to the vision of a ‘Rangla Punjab’. He lauded the global achievements of Punjabis, noting their hard work, innovation and energy.