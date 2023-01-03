Mann holds parleys with agri officers on next Kharif crop

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday held detailed parleys with the officers of the agriculture department and officers of Punjab Agriculture University for preparations regarding the next Kharif crop in the state.



Chairing a meeting at his office in Punjab Civil Secretariat-I, the Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to making agriculture a profitable venture. For this, maximum thrust must be laid on supplementing the income of farmers, Mann said. Bhagwant Mann said that in order to ensure this, a major thrust will be given on crop diversification in the state and the Punjab state government will consult the farmers by going directly to them.

He said that before the sowing of the next crop, detailed consultations will be held with the farmers. Bhagwant Mann asked the Punjab Agriculture University to meet the farmers directly and discuss the issues with them.

The Chief Minister said that the teams of PAU must meet the farmers directly at the grass roots level and take their opinion about the cropping pattern. He categorically said that now in Punjab, any policy regarding the farmers will be implemented in due consultation with the farmers and other stakeholders. Bhagwant Mann said that the state government will leave no stone unturned for the welfare of the farmers of the state.