Mann hands over job letters to youths

Chandigarh: Continuing the spree to empower the youth by giving them government jobs, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday handed over job letters to junior engineers and clerks in the departments of water supply and sanitation and cooperation thereby bringing the total figure of beneficiaries who have got government jobs to 26,478, so far.



Addressing the youth before handing over the letters here at the Municipal Bhawan, the chief minister said that this venue has witnessed a number of such events in which youth have got jobs in various government departments. He said that ever since assuming the charge of office, his government has handed over job letters to 26,478 youths in various departments.

Bhagwant Mann said that such a whopping number of jobs in merely 11 months reflects the commitment of the state government to ensure the well being of youth and opening new avenues of employment for them.

Congratulating the newly-recruited youth, Mann said that it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that all the youth have been selected for these posts purely on the basis of merit. He said that now these youth have become an integral part of the government adding that now should serve the people with missionary zeal.