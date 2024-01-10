Mann hands over appointment letters to 520 newly recruits

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday handed over appointment letters to 520 newly recruited clerks cum data entry operators in the Punjab State Cooperative Bank.



Addressing the gathering here at Tagore Theatre after handing over the appointment letters, Mann said that this is not a first function as the state government has handed over job letters to more than 40,000 youth in the state. He said that the state government is making strenuous efforts for restoring the pristine glory of Punjab by making youth a partner in this noble cause.

Mann said that unfortunately his predecessors were never bothered about the state but they were more concerned about their vested political interests.

Mann said that due to concerted efforts of the state government Punjab has emerged as the most preferred investment destination in the country. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that Punjab has so far attracted Investment of more than Rs 55000 crore which will create 2.95 lakh jobs for youngsters.