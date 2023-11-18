Mann govt’s mega ‘Vikas Kranti Rally’ in Hoshiarpur today

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is organising a mega ‘Vikas Kranti Rally’ in Hoshiarpur on November 18. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will inaugurate projects worth around 900 crores in Doaba on Saturday.



AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be the chief guest of this program of Punjab government.

Informing the media about the same on Friday, AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said that to take Punjab forward on the new path of development AAP’s Punjab government is bringing a development revolution. Kang was accompanied by party spokesperson Govinder Mittal. He added that since day one Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government is working for the welfare of every community and sector of Punjab. In this ‘Vikas Kranti Rally’ projects worth Rs 867.68 crores will be set in motion.

Kang said that the medical and health sector of Punjab is the top most priority of chief minister Bhagwant Mann. Health and Education are two main agendas of our party too. Arvind Kejriwal brought revolution in both sectors in Delhi and now our government is doing the same in Punja. During the Ukraine crisis we saw how many of our children were studying medicine there and got struck in a war zone.

CM Mann decided to make Punjab the medical hub of India. He added that the Mann government is doing exceptional and unprecedented work in the health sector. Around 700 mohalla clinics where lakhs of people get free and quality treatment, upgradation of govt hospitals, new medical colleges in every district of Punjab.