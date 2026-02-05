Mann govt sharpens investment drive to open new opportunities for youth

Chandigarh: On the second day of the Mumbai Investment Roadshow, the Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab government stepped up its investment outreach with a clear and deliberate focus on translating capital inflows into jobs for the State’s youth, as part of its build-up to the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2026.



Beginning with high-level engagements and moving through sector-specific and financial discussions, the Government of Punjab presented a coherent chain of opportunities, from strengthening MSMEs and enabling their transition into large enterprises to attracting global investors in manufacturing, logistics, and emerging sectors.

The series of outcome-oriented meetings reflected a calibrated strategy to deepen partnerships with corporates and financial institutions, expand industrial capacity, and lay the foundation for sustainable, skilled, and long-term employment, positioning Punjab as a hub for youth-led industrial growth and entrepreneurship-driven economic expansion.

The delegation began the day with high-level one-to-one meetings with leading industry groups, including Sanathan Textiles and Mahindra Group, where discussions centred on opportunities in textiles, automotive, farm equipment, defence manufacturing, and supply-chain integration.

The meetings explored possibilities for new investments as well as expansion of existing operations in Punjab, leveraging the State’s skilled workforce, industrial infrastructure, and policy stability.

A key highlight of the day was the CXO Roundtable with leading private equity firms and financial institutions, convened to deliberate on financing pathways, growth capital, and structured

support for scaling Punjab’s MSMEs into large and globally competitive enterprises.