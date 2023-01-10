Mann govt plans to utilise 1.8 mn tonne paddy straw: Arora

Chandigarh: In a bid to find a sustainable solution to the problem of stubble burning and supplement the income of farmers of the state, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led Punjab government has planned to utilise around 1.8 million tonne (MT) paddy straw in the implementation of 43 Compressed Biogas (CBG) Projects per annum.

This was disclosed by Aman Arora, Minister of New and Renewable Energy Sources while chairing a CBG Developers’ Meet at PEDA Complex here on Tuesday.

Addressing the CBG Developers, the Cabinet Minister informed that the state is in process of forming a core group of all stakeholders like PEDA, GAIL, CGD Companies, CBG producers, and PBIP, to coordinate for off-take of CBG through gas pipelines.

He said that Asia’s largest CBG plant of a total capacity of 33.23 tonne per day has already been commissioned in Sangrur and another CBG project of 12 TPD capacity has been commissioned at Khanna and is under trial run. Presently, about 3 tonne CBG is produced in the plant daily.