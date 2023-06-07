‘Mann govt leaving no stone unturned to generate employment’

Chandigarh: Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training department is all set to organise a pan Punjab placement drive on Wednesday covering the districts.



Divulging details about the drive, Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora said that over 10,000 jobs will be offered to job seekers, with salary range varying from Rs 8,000 to Rs 60,000. This drive will simultaneously be held in all the districts, he added.

Vardhman, Sportking, Flipkart, Airtel and Reliance are among 425 total prominent employers participating in this placement drive.

The Job Seekers who will be facilitated through the placement drive include postgraduates, graduates, ITI, diploma holders, 12th pass, matric pass-outs, and even the youth who have not received any formal education qualification.

Aman Arora said that interested candidates can either register themselves by logging in job portal ‘http://www.pgrkam.com’ or through the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises, or they can directly visit the placement drive venue.