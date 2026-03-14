Mann govt is Kejriwal's 'ATM': Shah alleges in Punjab; vows to end drug menace in 2 yrs if BJP wins in 2027

Moga (Punjab): Union Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a broadside against the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab over issues of law and order, drug menace, religious conversion and corruption and alleged that it has become an "ATM" for AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, as he appealed to voters to give one chance to the BJP to form a government in 2027 polls to bring about a change in the state.

Sounding the poll bugle at a "badlav" (change) rally in Moga, the senior BJP leader told the people of the state that they have given many opportunities to Congress, Akalis and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). "Today, Punjab has been destroyed due to debt, drugs, religious conversions, corruption and terror of gangsters," Shah alleged.

He said if anybody can free Punjab from drugs and other problems, it is only Narendra Modi and the BJP, and promised that drug trade will be rooted out in just two years if the BJP comes to power in 2027.

"There is no government in this state. Had there been a government, the law and order situation would not have been so; the state would not have been reeling from the drug menace and farmers would not have been suffering.... Mann has only been acting as Kejriwal's pilot," Shah said.

He alleged that the Bhagwant Mann government is "drowned" in corruption. "CM Mann should be ashamed that four 'subedars' from Delhi were sitting in the state and sending out all its wealth," Shah said, listing alleged scams.

"The AAP government in Punjab has become an ATM for Arvind Kejriwal. It is playing with Punjab's dignity," he alleged.

Give one chance to the BJP, he said, "We will bring a change in Punjab."

Shah said that the party, in a way, has launched its poll campaign from Moga for the 2027 polls. "I have come to appeal to the people of Punjab," said Shah, seeking votes for the BJP.

With the BJP earlier having been part of the government in Punjab as a junior partner to the Akalis, Shah said, "Whenever we came before you, we came in the role of younger brother".

In the 2027 polls, the BJP is going to fight to form its government, he declared.

The Shiromani Akali Dal had snapped its 24-year-old alliance with the BJP in September 2020 over the now-scrapped three farm laws. The BJP has two MLAs in the 117-member House.

"I have come to seek blessings from people of Punjab, including mothers, sisters and the elderly.

"AAP doesn't have the gumption to end the drug menace; Congress and Akalis have already failed. If there is anyone who can rid the state of the drug menace, it is only Narendra Modi and the BJP," Shah said.

"...We scrapped Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorism is taking its last breath, today Naxalism is on the verge of its end. Give us your blessing in February, and we will root out the drug trade in Punjab within two years," Shah promised.

The BJP leader said that "industry is leaving Punjab" due to the hostile conditions in the state. "If the youths of Punjab have to get rid of unemployment... many chances were given to Congress, Akali Dal and AAP, give one chance to BJP, we will bring change in Punjab," he said.

Shah questioned the Mann government over its poll promises, asking whether it fulfilled its pledges like giving a minimum support price on all crops and increasing the old age pension amount.

Attacking the state government over the law and order in the state, Shah said three village sarpanches have been killed in 2026 while gangsters were extorting money from people.

On the India-US trade deal, Shah slammed both the AAP government and the Congress, accusing them of misleading farmers.

Elaborate arrangements were made for the rally at Killi Chahlan village in Moga.

Moga falls in the politically significant Malwa belt of Punjab and accounts for 69 of the 117 Assembly seats in the state, which will go to polls early next year.