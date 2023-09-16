‘Mann govt has reversed the trend of industry migration from Punjab’

CHANDIGARH: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that due to the efforts of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab is today witnessing a reverse trend as numbers of industries from other states are migrating to it for setting up their ventures.

Addressing the gathering during ‘Sarkar Sannatkaar Milni,’ the Delhi Chief Minister said that 450 industries from other states have shifted their operations in Punjab during the last few months.

He said that this is contrary to the earlier trend when the exodus of industry was taking place to the other states from Punjab.

Arvind Kejriwal said that this is the result of hard work put in by the Punjab Chief Minister to make the state a front-ranking in every sphere.

Kejriwal said that the industries were fed up with the extortion system that prevailed in the state during the tenure of the previous regimes.

However, Arvind Kejriwal said that Mann restored the faith of industrialists by providing them with an industrial-friendly atmosphere coupled with a good law and order situation.

He categorically said that pan India only Punjabis can break the monopoly of China in the industrial sector.

He said that the Punjabi industries don’t have to compete with the industry in any other state but they have to make efforts to defeat China in industrial growth. He said that this is the need of the hour for which the government will extend all sorts of logistic support.