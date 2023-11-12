Mann gives nod to start recruitment of 1,450 cops

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday gave a festival bonanza to youth by giving a nod to start recruitment process to induct 1,450 more cops in the state.

Giving the details, the Chief Minister said that youth will act as a catalyst for realising the dream of ‘Rangla Punjab’ for which doors of government recruitment are being opened for them.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that out of these 1,450 police personnels, 50 will be recruited on post of inspector, 150 sub-inspectors, 500 assistant sub-inspectors and 750 head constables.

The chief minister said that the recruitment of 1,450 cops in Police will further streamline the functioning of force at the district level.