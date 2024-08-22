Mann firms up mega investment projects for Punjab

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday secured major investment commitments from leading companies including Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, RPG Group, Sify Technologies, and JSW Group, showcasing Punjab as an emerging industrial hub.



During meetings with industry heads, Mann promoted Punjab as a land of opportunities, highlighting its communal harmony, peace, and overall conducive environment for development.

He emphasised that the state provides uninterrupted power to all sectors and urged companies to leverage the excellent infrastructure, skilled workforce, and favourable industrial culture. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, represented by CEO Damodharan Satagopan, expressed strong interest in significant investments, citing Punjab’s strategic advantages and proactive governance. Sun Pharma plans to expand its existing Taunsa project and is exploring further opportunities in licensing, mergers, and joint ventures.

The company, with an annual turnover of Rs 48,496 crore, operates in Toansa, Balachaur, and Mohali and is keen on new research partnerships. Anant Goenka, Vice chairman of RPG Group, commended Punjab’s single-window system for addressing industrial challenges and announced plans to invest significantly, with CEAT aiming for expansion in the state.