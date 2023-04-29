Mann felicitates toppers of class 8 exam with cash award of Rs 51,000 each

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday felicitated the best three performing girls, who have bagged the top positions in the results of class 8 examsn declared on Friday, with cash award.

Honouring the three students — Lovepreet Kaur, Gurankit Kaur and Samarpreet Kaur — with a cash award of Rs 51,000 each, the chief minister said that it is a red letter day for the state as these daughters of the state have excelled in the result.

He said these girls through their hard work and dedication have shined in the field of education. Mann said that this is really a momentous day for all of us for which the students, their parents and teachers deserve accolade.

The CM said that against the general notion, these students from government schools have excelled in the state outnumbering their peers from private schools.

The chief minister said that in a paradigm shift it has been decided that the students who score equal marks in the exams will be given same rank in merit.

He said that like two girls who have scored 600 marks now will now be considered on rank one and three students who have scored 98.6 per cent will be on second rank and three students scoring 98.5 per cent will be on third rank. Mann hoped that this will further help in empowering the girl child by boosting them to acquire education.