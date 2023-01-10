Mann: Expedite work on martyr Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s 5D statue

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday asked the officers to expedite the work of installing a hi-tech 5D statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh near the Shaheed-e-Aazam Bhagat Singh International Airport here.



The Chief Minister inspected the proposed site where the hi-tech statue is to be imposed and asked the officers to ensure that the work is completed within the stipulated time period. He expressed hope that this statue will inspire the younger generations to serve the country zealously. Bhagwant Mann said that this statue will be a befitting tribute to the legendary martyr by the state government.

The Chief Minister said that the ideology of Shaheed-e- Azam Bhagat Singh is the panacea of all the ills faced by the country. Bhagwant Mann said that the statue will play a pivotal role in perpetuating the glorious legacy of this young martyr among the younger generations of Punjabis diaspora landing at the airport from within the country and across the globe.