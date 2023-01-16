Mann: Ensure foolproof arrangements for G-20 meet

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday directed the officers to ensure foolproof arrangements for the G-20 summit slated to take place at the holy city of Amritsar in the months of March and June.



Chairing a meeting here Monday to review the arrangements of the mega event, the chief minister unequivocally said that no stone should be left unturned for making this event a huge success.

He said that all of them were fortunate to have got a once in a lifetime opportunity to hold such a mega event in the state. Bhagwant Mann expressed hope that the state government will set a new benchmark by successfully hosting the two sessions of G-20 summit.

The Chief Minister said that it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that the state has got two sessions of G-20, first in March 15, 16 and 17 on education and

then in the month of June 22-23 on labour.

Mann asserted that this summit will promote Punjab as a most preferred destination for business on the international level and will also provide a stage to the government to showcase its achievements for setting up new businesses.