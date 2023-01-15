Mann: Ensure domestic flights from Adampur

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday asked the officers to ensure that domestic flights from Adampur (Jalandhar) airport are resumed by March end.



Chairing a review meeting of the Civil Aviation department here Saturday, the Chief Minister bemoaned that the stopping of flights from the airport has caused a lot of inconvenience to the people of the region, especially the NRIs. However, he asked the officers to ensure that the flights from this airport are resumed at the earliest. Bhagwant Mann said that the state government is committed for restarting the flights by March end to facilitate the people.

The CM said that resumption of flights will provide direct air connectivity to the region with the rest of the globe. He further said that besides saving time, money and energy of the people especially the NRIs from the region, this airport will also give further boost to the economic development of the region in general and Jalandhar city in particular. This airport will also boost medical tourism and industrial development in the media capital of the state, he said.