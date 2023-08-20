Mann congratulates Indian girls’ contingent for bagging gold medal in Archery World Cup at Paris

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday congratulated the Indian Girls Compound squad for bagging gold medal in the ongoing Archery World Cup at Paris.



In a congratulatory message, the Chief Minister said that it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that these girls have brought laurels for the country by bagging the gold medal in this World Cup.

He said that in a rare feat Indian Girls compound team has won the gold medal by defeating Mexico by 234-233. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that these girls have created history by winning this medal for the first time in these games.

The Chief Minister said that it is also a matter of great immense pride that Parneet Kaur, a girl from village Mandali in Mansa district, is an important part of three-member team.

He said that it is a proud moment for us that the girl has led the team to victory after training by coach Surinder Singh Randhawa.