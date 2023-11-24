Mann condoles death of home guard, announces Rs 1 cr ex-gratia

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann expressed grief on Thursday over the death of Home Guard Jawan Jaspal Singh, who laid down his life in the line of duty. The Chief Minister announced Rs 2 crore as financial assistance to his family.



In a condolence message, the Chief Minister stated that Jaspal Singh had lost his life while performing his duty at Sultanpur Lodhi. He announced that out of the Rs 2 crore, Rs 1 crore would be provided as ex-gratia by the state government, while the HDFC bank would make another payment of an insurance cover worth Rs 1 crore.