Mann campaigns for AAP in Delhi; highlights party’s ‘commitment’ to progressive governance

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday led roadshows in support of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates Akhilesh Pati Tripathi (Model Town), Ajesh Yadav (Badli), and Pradeep Mittal (Rohini) in Delhi.

Addressing crowds, Mann highlighted AAP’s “commitment to progressive governance and people-centric development”, contrasting it with the “divisive and hollow promises” of Opposition parties.

Speaking in Model Town, Mann expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support shown to AAP candidate Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, saying: “Your love and enthusiasm make it clear that Akhilesh Tripathi is your MLA.” He underscored AAP’s track record in transforming schools and hospitals under Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“While Kejriwal talks about schools and hospitals, the BJP only offers empty promises like depositing Rs 15 lakh in everyone’s accounts. On February 5, press the button with the broom symbol and entrust your future to Kejriwal, a leader who delivers on his commitments,” said Mann.

At Badli also, CM Mann highlighted AAP’s commitment to education, healthcare and infrastructure. Thanking the people for their “trust”, he said: “We in AAP don’t talk about fighting; we talk about education. While we discuss hospitals, electricity, water, roads, and infrastructure, the Opposition focuses only on division and conflict.”

“In Delhi and Punjab, electricity bills for the majority of households are zero because our intentions are honest. People used to wonder how free electricity is possible, but when the leadership’s motives are clear, everything becomes achievable,” he said.

Similarly, in Rohini, Mann said that the people of Delhi are “with the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal”.

He said: “We are fighting for your children and their education”.