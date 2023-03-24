Mann calls upon people to come forward to realise dreams of Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Khatkar Kalan: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday paid floral tributes to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh here at his native village, said that this day reminds us of the supreme sacrifice made by this great hero at the altar of motherland.

He said that the martyrdom of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Rajguru and Shaheed Sukhdev will ever inspire us to rise against any form of injustice, tyranny and oppression. Bhagwant Mann said that it is the moral duty of all of us to wage war against all forms of social maladies prevailing in the society.

The Chief Minister said the state government is committed to cherish the aspirations of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and carve out a harmonious and egalitarian society. He said that his government has already started a number of pro-people and development oriented schemes to give relief to people. He said that the sole aim is to carve out a society as envisioned by our great martyrs.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has decided to construct a heritage street here at the native village of Shaheed-e-Aazam Bhagat Singh to showcase the glorious contribution of Punjab and Punjabis in national freedom struggle.