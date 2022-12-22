Mann begins tour of Chennai, Hyderabad

Chandigarh: In order to further propel industrial growth in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday started his tour to Chennai and Hyderabad to woo the industrial giants for investment in the state.The Chief Minister reached Chennai Thursday evening where he will be meeting business delegations and prominent companies on Monday to rope in investments and strategic tie-ups in key sectors.



Likewise, Bhagwant Mann will be having an interactive meeting with captains of industry at Hyderabad on Tuesday. This crucial two-day visit of the Chief Minister is likely to immensely benefit the state in roping in huge investments, technical know-how and expertise from big companies.

The Chief Minister will be extending an invitation to the industrialists for the Investment Summit being organised by the state government on February 23-24 at SAS, Nagar, Mohali. Mann reiterated his commitment to emerge state as an industrial hub adding that the state government will leave no stone unturned for it.