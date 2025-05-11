Mann bats for tax haven status, Central support for Punjab

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday vehemently pleaded the case of state for special package and tax haven as it always faced the brunt of war from across the border. Putting forth his view in the all party meeting called on by Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, the Chief Minister said that whether it is war or any other exigency Punjab and Punjabis are always on the forefront. He said that Punjab always face the first brunt during every war and escalations adding that state needs special treatment for its enormous contribution.