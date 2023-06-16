Mann bats for optimum utilisation of MGNREGA for rural devpt

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday batted for optimum utilisation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme to give a boost to development in rural areas on one hand and provide livelihood opportunities on the other hand.

Chairing a meeting here to review the functioning of scheme here Friday, the chief minister said that this scheme is important as it provides enhancement of livelihood security, giving at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in every financial year to every household, whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work.

The CM bemoaned that the wage rate notified under MGNREGA for Punjab at Rs 303 is less in comparison to neighbouring Haryana where it is Rs 357, adding that the state government will vehemently raise this issue with the Union government. He also said that state government will also make concerted efforts for Inclusion of “Laying of Underground Pipeline” activities in Permissible List for accelerating works relating to irrigation, water supply and sanitation

Mann also said that the state will also request the government of India to provide Corpus funds under the scheme. Mann also asked the officers to popularise the scheme through social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and WhatsApp for sharing best practices and for disseminating requisite information to the rural masses.