Mann bats for observing martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur as ‘human rights day’

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the state government will take up the matter of commemorating the martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur as ‘human rights day’ with the Central government.

Mann, while interacting with the Sant Samaj here, batted for observing martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur at national level as human rights day.

It will help in promoting ethos of secularism, communal harmony and brotherhood in the country, he said, adding that the ninth Sikh Guru was an epitome of socialism and secularism as he sacrificed his life for the sake of preserving human rights in the country.

An official statement quoting Mann said that observing the martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur as human rights day will be a humble tribute to this great Sikh Guru.

The state government will also explore the feasibility of constructing ‘Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Marg’ on the path adopted by Guru sahib while going to Delhi, where the Guru was martyred.

He said that the PWD and Punjab Mandi Board will chalk out the blueprint in this regard to construct the ‘marg’ as a humble tribute to the Guru.

Mann said even Punjab government will take up the matter to further extend this ‘marg’ upto Gurdwara Sees Ganj sahib in Delhi with the union government.

Dwelling on another issue, the CM also said that the path on which legendary Sikh warrior Baba Jiwan Singh brought the severed ‘sees’ (head) of Guru Tegh Bahadur will also be spruced up and named as ‘Baba Jiwan Singh Marg’.

Mann said Baba Jiwan Singh combated lots of hardships and travelled through Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana to bring the severed head at Sri Anandpur Sahib.

So, he said that the respective state governments and the government of India will also be requested for construction of ‘marg’ as a befitting tribute to the heroic Sikh warrior.

Meanwhile, the CM also announced to constitute a committee for including life and philosophy of the Guru in the school curriculum.

He also reiterated the firm commitment of the state government to enact strong anti-sacrilege law so that exemplary punishment is ensured to the perpetrators of this heinous crime. Mann apprised the ‘Sant Samaj’ that the state government is organising a series of commemorative events to observe the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.