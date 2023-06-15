Mann bats for inclusion of Mohali in Smart City project

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday urged Union Housing and Development Minister Hardeep Puri to include SAS Nagar (Mohali) in the Smart City project for its inclusive development. The chief minister, who called on Puri here at his office Thursday, underscored the need to develop Mohali as a Smart City. He apprised the Union minister that Mohali is part of the Tri-City comprising Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula due to which this city holds immense significance.

Mann also said that most of the departments of the state government have their head offices in this city due to which it is imperative to give further fillip to its growth.

He said that Mohali and its adjoining municipal committees have witnessed immense growth with the international airport.