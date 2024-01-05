Mann assails Jhakar’s statement on Tableau rejection

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday assailed the state BJP President Sunil Jakhar for ‘putting foot in his mouth’ by speaking lie on the issue of rejection of Tableau by the BJP led Union government.



In a statement issued here on Friday, the Chief Minister said that while the state government had always maintained that the Modi govt had rejected the Tableau of the state because of its anti-Punjab syndrome, but Jakhar was trying to be ‘more loyal’ by justifying the move of Union govt that too on false ground. He said that Jakhar misled the people of the state by asserting that the tableaus of the state govt had his pictures, which was just a figment of his imagination. Mann said that now that the Ministry of Defence had made it crystal clear that there were no pictures in the tableau, the lie of Jakhar has been exposed.