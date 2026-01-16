Mann appears before Sri Akal Takht

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday appeared before Sri Akal Takht Sahib, walking barefoot and reciting prayers, and devoted the day to the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs.

Mann bowed before the Jathedar Sahib at the Akal Takht Secretariat and submitted a detailed clarification regarding his earlier statements, reaffirming his complete faith in the authority and supremacy of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

Interacting with the media after his appearance, the Chief Minister said: “As per the orders of the Jathedar Sahib, I appeared here as a humble Sikh and submitted my explanation to the queries raised. Sri Akal Takht Sahib is the supreme authority for the Sikh community and it is supreme for me as well.”

Mann added that the Jathedar Sahib had recorded his statement and that further action would be decided after consultations with the Singh Sahibans.

He also rejected what he termed a “false narrative” of any tussle between the Punjab government and Sri Akal Takht Sahib. Declaring himself a sewadar of Punjab, the Chief Minister said his government’s sole domain was to work for the progress of the state and the welfare of its people.

Mann said he had submitted complaints to the Jathedar Sahib, reflecting public concerns over alleged anomalies in the functioning of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and requested a thorough investigation. He maintained that while institutions are supreme, individuals can err and must be held accountable.

Clarifying the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), Mann said it was formed solely to trace missing saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji and was not politically motivated.