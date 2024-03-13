Mann announces major scheme for state bus stands and grain markets

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday announced to embark a major scheme for giving facelift to all the bus stands and grain markets within the cities.



Addressing the gathering during Sarkar Vyapaar Milni here today, the chief minister said that all the grain markets are in the heart of cities now so in coming days an extensive drive will be started to develop bus stands and grain markets on ultra modren lines.

He said that it will facilitate the people and further propel the progress of state adding that it is his dream to make sure that every section of the society makes progress in varied fields. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that earlier chief ministers never dared to hold such events because they were reluctant to face the people due to their misdeeds.

The chief minister said the traders don’t want anything else except a congenial atmosphere to work and excel in field adding that the state government is committed for it. He said that the state government has found a noble way for it by starting the Sarkaar Tuhade Dwaar scheme. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that he had promised that the government will not run from Chandigarh but from villages due to which this scheme has been launched.

The chief minister said that people now have faith in working of the state government due to which the NRIs are now becoming active partners in the development of Punjab. Bhagwant Singh Mann said now the NRIs are donating their properties and houses to the state government for setting up Aam Aadmi clinics in the state.