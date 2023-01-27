Mann and Arvind Kejriwal dedicate 400 new Aam Aadmi clinics to people of Punjab

chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that the state government is making concerted efforts for carving out a ‘healthy and rangla’ Punjab by ensuring comprehensive development in every sector.



Addressing the gathering after dedicating 400 new Aam Aadmi Clinics during an impressive function at Amritsar on Friday, the chief minister, accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said that the state government has already set the wheels in motion for this noble cause.

The new clinics take the total number of the neighbourhood health centres in the state to 500. He said that massive work is being done in field of health, education and employment sector which will bear fruits soon. Bhagwant Mann said that in order to provide quality and timely health services to the people, 100 Aam Aadmi clinics had already been dedicated to the people on the 75th Independence Day.

The chief minister said that these clinics are offering 41 health packages with nearly 100 clinical tests free-of-cost to the people. He said that till now 10.26 lakh people had got free treatment from these Aam Aadmi clinics operational since month of August. Likewise, Bhagwant Mann said that 1.24 lakh patients have undergone free clinical tests in these clinics.

Meanwhile, in his address, Kejriwal lauded the chief minister for taking historic pro-people initiatives for progress of state and prosperity of its people. He said that people of Punjab had created a history by giving a whopping mandate to the party.