Manmohan’s demise: Several states announce 7-day mourning

New Delhi: Following the Central government, several states also declared a seven-day mourning in honour of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, officials said here.

Manmohan Singh, the architect of India’s economic reforms, died here on Thursday night at the age of 92. He was the prime minister during 2004-14. Several states including Manipur, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Assam, Telangana, Karnataka, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan have also ordered a seven-day mourning following the demise of Singh. The state mourning commenced on December 26 and will continue till January 1.

The Congress leader, who steered the country for 10 years from 2004-2014 and helped set up the country’s economic framework as finance minister before that, was a renowned name in the global financial and economic sectors.