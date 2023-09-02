Manish Desai takes charge as Prinicpal DG of PIB

New Delhi: Manish Desai, a 1989 batch Information Service Officer Saturday assumed charge as the Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau. He succeeds Rajesh Malhotra, also of the 1989 batch who retired on superannuation on August 31. Prior to this assignment, Desai was working as Principal DG, Central Bureau of Communication, looking after Government advertising and outreach activities. During a career spanning three decades, Manish Desai has handled various assignments including DG, Films Division, Addl DG (Administration & Training), IIMC, CEO, CBFC among others.

