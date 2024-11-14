Manipur’s Imphal Valley observes shutdown, normal life gets affected

Imphal: Normal life was affected in Manipur’s Imphal Valley on Wednesday due to a total shutdown called by 13 civil rights organisations to protest the alleged abduction of three women and children each by militants in Jiribam district, officials said.

Business establishments and educational institutions in the five Imphal Valley districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur were closed due to the shutdown which commenced at 6 pm on Tuesday.

Both private and inter-district public transportation also remained off the roads and government offices recorded negligible attendance, they said.

The shutdown was called by International Peace and Social Advancement (IPSA) along with All Clubs Organisations Association and Meira Paibi Lup (ACOAM Lup), Indigenous People’s Association of Kangleipak (IPAK) and Kangleipak Students’ Association (KSA) among others.

No untoward incident was reported in Imphal Valley during the shutdown.

Two trucks carrying goods were, however, set ablaze allegedly by armed militants near Old Kaiphundai in Naga-dominated Tamenglong district near Jiribam. Suspected hill-based militants stopped the trucks along NH 37 by firing several rounds in the air and then torched the trucks.

Rongmei Naga Students Organisation, Manipur strongly condemned the incident and alleged Kuki militants were behind it.

The trucks were transporting rice, onions and potatoes for Noney and Tamenglong districts, the students’ body claimed in a statement.

The Manipur Police said purported photographs of the six missing persons in captivity of militants doing the rounds on social media could not be confirmed and the rescue operations were on to trace them.

Meanwhile, the state unit of the Congress called for the immediate release of the three women and children each, asserting that the Centre should intervene immediately to bring an end to the clash between the two warring communities in the state.

Speaking to reporters, CLP leader Okram Ibobi Singh said: “The situation in the state has worsened in the last few days and nothing is predictable. The rescue or release of the captive women and children on humanitarian grounds would be the most desirable and righteous decision.”

Singh attacked the state government “over failure to protect lives and property”.

“We are not a power-thirsty party but we want to stress that for a government, the priority is to protect peace,” he added.

“Why are Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah still silent even when it is clear that six innocent women and children have been abducted? Are we not humans? This is not a war between different states or countries but a clash between communities within

a state,” he said.