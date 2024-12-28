Manipur’s Imphal East hit with fresh gun-and-bomb attacks

Imphal: Armed men from the hills launched gun-and-bomb attacks in two villages in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Friday, creating panic among locals, the police said.

At least two persons, including a policeman, were injured in a gunfight.

Security forces retaliated, resulting in a fierce exchange of fire in the two villages, he said.

Two persons suffered injuries in the gunfight in Sanasabi village. The policeman, identified as 37-year-old K Haridash, suffered bullet injuries on his left shoulder and was rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences around

3.30 pm, the officer said.

He will undergo a minor surgery, officials at the hospital said.

Another ‘village volunteer’ who suffered minor injuries on his hands during the gun battle was also taken to a private hospital, where his condition is out of danger. The village volunteers had joined the security forces in the gun battle against the armed men from the hills.

“Armed men from the hilltop started firing indiscriminately and hurling bombs around 10.45 am in Sanasabi village and adjacent areas, forcing security personnel to retaliate,” the officer said.

Locals were seen running helter-skelter as the gunfight between the armed men and security personnel broke out.

“Armed men also launched attacks in Thamnapokpi village in the district around 11.30 am, creating panic among residents there,” the officer said.

Security forces, including CRPF personnel, rescued several women, children and elderly people, who were caught in the firing.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur since May last year.

Meanwhile, unidentified persons left a hand grenade in the compound of the house of a doctor in Chingmeirong area in Imphal West district, another police officer said.

A note stating ‘KCP (PWG) last warning’ was also found along with the grenade.