Manipur: ‘Village volunteers’ attempt to barge into Police Training College in Imphal, one killed in firing

At least one person was killed as security personnel opened fire to disperse a large number of ‘village volunteers’ who allegedly attempted to barge into the Manipur Police Training College (MPTC) at Pangei in Imphal East district, a senior official said.

While in a separate incident, armed men attacked Sugnu village in Manipur’s Kakching district on Wednesday morning, triggering a gunfight with village volunteers stationed in the area, officials said. No injuries have been reported so far, but sporadic firing is continuing, according to police. “Several armed individuals fired shots towards Sugnu, prompting a response from the village volunteers,” police said. Additional security personnel have been dispatched to the area to manage the situation. It is suspected that the village volunteers tried to barge into the Manipur Police Training College to loot firearms as they had earlier posted on social media that they needed more weapons to fight off attackers. However, officials have remained mum over the motive of their attempt to enter the police facility, which houses a large number of weapons.

One person, identified as 24-year-old Okram Sanaton, succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a state-run hospital in Imphal after sustaining gunshot wounds.

Security personnel first fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the mob, but later had to fire live rounds to control the situation, he said. A forensic team has arrived at the spot and is investigating the matter, he said. Tension has been brewing in areas falling under Khurai and Khundrakpam Assembly constituencies since Tuesday afternoon following an intense gunfight between armed groups of the two warring communities at Pukhao Shantipur in Imphal East district and adjoining areas of Khamenlok hill range in Kangpokpi district.

The term ‘village volunteers’ is used for armed civilian youths guarding villages along the periphery of Imphal Valley and adjoining hills to ward off attacks from the

rival community.