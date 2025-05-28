Manipur unrest: NIA uncovers arms trail, chargesheets 3 Mizoram men

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge-sheeted three people from Mizoram for their alleged roles in a major arms trafficking ring that is suspected of spurring insurgent attacks in Manipur and along India’s northeastern borders.

The arrested trio — Vanlaldailova, Lalmuanpuia, and Lalrinchhunga (aka Albert) — were apprehended on December 6 last year when security officials raided their residences and confiscated a stash of weapons, ammunition, and explosives. All three are Mizoram residents, whose state has porous international borders with both Myanmar and Bangladesh.

The three were allegedly actively involved in the illegal trafficking of weapons to militant groups operating in Manipur, which are suspected of being responsible for the current ethnic violence in the state. These sources also said that the accused individuals were involved in collecting funds, knowing well that the money would be spent on arms and explosives to be used in terror activities.

Vanlaldailova, who ran a licensed arms dealership by the name M/s Israel Arms & Ammunition in Serchhip, is accused of misusing his official position to illegally acquire and supply weapons. He is reported to have had the support of two other persons — Lalngaihawma and Lalmuanawma, belonging to Mizoram — to route arms into insurgency-affected regions, both in the neighbouring country and within Manipur.

Additional probes unearthed that the logistics and delivery operations of the arms smuggling ring were handled by Lalmuanpuia and Lalrinchhunga. Significantly, Lalrinchhunga is also charged with not only ferrying but also producing illegally and repairing firearms.