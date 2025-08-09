Manipur, Tripura face challenges on illegal immigration, encroachment: N Biren Singh

Imphal: Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has said that both his state and Tripura face pressing challenges on illegal immigration and encroachment. Singh, who hosted TIPRA Motha party founder Pradyot Manikya Debbarma at his residence at Heingang on Friday evening said, "It was an honour to host the founder and leader of the TIPRA Motha Party, Maharaja @PradyotManikya, at my residence today." "Manipur and Tripura share deep historical ties and a cordial relationship that continues to this day. As both our states face the pressing challenges of illegal immigration and encroachment, we discussed ways to work together to address these concerns," Singh said in a post on X.

Singh said that he is inspired by his steadfast commitment to the people of Tripura and the Northeast. "Together, we will prevail", he added. Several other senior BJP MLAs, including Sapam Kunjakeswar, Kh Ibomcha, Govindas Konthoujam, RK Imo Singh and NPP MLA Thongam Shant, were also present during the meeting.