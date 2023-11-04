Manipur: Tribal MLAs allege excesses by forces after SDPO’s killing

IMPHAL: Ten tribal MLAs of Manipur have expressed concern over the “unprofessional conduct and inhumane excesses” of the state forces against civilians in Moreh town, following the killing of an SDPO earlier this week.



In a joint statement, the legislators belonging to the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar community said while the loss of life of the sub-divisional

police officer in the line of duty is

condoled, “we would like to highlight the continuing excesses and atrocities perpetrated by the state forces

against our people in Moreh and other places in Tengnoupal district based on ground reports”.

The legislators also claimed that the state forces “resorted to arson, indiscriminate firing, looting of civilian properties, vehicles, household items and unprovoked brutality forcing common people to flee”.

Asked about the allegations of 10 legislators, officials said that the operations at Moreh were conducted in a manner so that there was no violation of any civilian rights.

Operations were carried out jointly by the state and central forces, they said.

Moreh SDPO Chingtham Anand was shot dead by tribal militants on October 31

when he was inspecting the newly constructed helipad at Eastern ground in the

border town.