Manipur tribal body withdraws indefinite shutdown after 2 days

IMPHAL: The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), a major Kuki organisation, on Tuesday withdrew the indefinite shutdown it called two days ago in Churachandpur district to protest against the arrests made by the CBI and NIA in connection with the killing of two youths and another case.



The ITLF said it will monitor the situation and decide later if another “intense agitation” is needed.

“After careful consideration, the indefinite shutdown declared by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum ... will be concluded by 6 pm,” the tribal body said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said that an ongoing dharna by the ITLF women’s wing will resume from next week.

News of the killing of two youths - 20-year-old male Phijam Hemanjit and Hijam Linthoingambi, a 17-year-old girl - who had gone missing on July 6 caused a massive outcry and violent demonstration in Imphal Valley after photos of their bodies surfaced on September 25.

In a recent development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four individuals in connection with a kidnapping and killing case. These suspects have subsequently been transported to Guwahati. Notably, as part of this operation, two minor daughters of the primary accused have been entrusted to the care of the district child protection officer in Assam’s Kamrup Metro district.

Additionally, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out an arrest in Churachandpur, pertaining to a case involving a “transnational conspiracy.” This conspiracy allegedly involves leadership from terror groups based in Myanmar and Bangladesh, with the objective of fomenting conflict in Manipur, India. They aim to exploit the existing ethnic tensions in the region.

Tragically, the ethnic clashes that erupted in Manipur on May 3 have claimed over 180 lives, with hundreds sustaining injuries.