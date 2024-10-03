Manipur: Shutdown over kidnapping of two youths

Imphal: Normal life was affected in the five Imphal Valley districts in Manipur on Wednesday due to a shutdown called by Meitei group Joint Action Committee (JAC) over the kidnapping of two youths.

Shops and other commercial establishments remained closed, and vehicles remained off the roads as demonstrators blocked the streets in Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Kakching and Thoubal districts. In Thoubal, where the shutdown started in the early hours of Tuesday, women blocked the NH 102 at Mela Ground, Wangjing, Yairipok and Khangabok.

Near the Mela Ground, women demonstrated on the road, while young men burnt tyres to prevent movement

of vehicles.