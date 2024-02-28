Manipur Police commandos protest against ASP kidnapping

: Over 1000 Manipur Police commandos took a stand on Wednesday by laying down their arms in response to Tuesday’s attack on Additional Superintendent of Police, Amit Kumar Moirangthem, officials said.

Demanding the freedom to retaliate when faced with aggression, the commandos from the five valley districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, and Kakching, voiced their concerns and called for action against the Metei radical group, Arambai Tenggol as well as Meira Paibis (women volunteer group).

After kidnapping and injuring their additional SP, the cadres walked away with over a dozen arms along with ammunition, the officials said. The demonstration stemmed from an incident on Tuesday, where members of the Meira Paibis and Arambai Tenngol kidnapped the senior police officer.

Although he was swiftly rescued, the officer and his security in-charge sustained injuries and are currently hospitalised.

Allegedly supported by certain political figures, Arambai Tenggol has posed a challenge to law enforcement authorities, leading to escalated tensions in Manipur East.

The reason for this indiscriminate firing and vandalising of the officer’s home was that he had arrested six members of the group for their alleged involvement in vehicle theft, the officials said.