Manipur: Mob sets ‘NSCN(IM) office’ on fire

Imphal: An office allegedly used by NSCN(IM) was set on fire by an irate mob in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Sunday. No casualty was reported.



The incident took place after four cadres of the banned outfit, NSCN Eastern Flank, were shot dead allegedly by members of a rival group in Kamjong district on Saturday.

Tension had been brewing in the Ukhrul district headquarters since Sunday morning after news of the killing spread.

A group of people went to the “office of NSCN(IM)” and alleged that members of the outfit were involved in the killing. They demanded immediate punishment for those involved. The situation soon turned worse, and the mob set fire to the structure, the officials said.