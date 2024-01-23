Manipur ministers asked to meet village volunteers; security tightened in Imphal

Imphal: Security has been tightened in and around Manipur capital Imphal after Arambai Tenggol asked all ministers and MLAs from the valley districts for a meeting at Kangla Fort here on Wednesday.

Arambai Tenggol, an organisation of around 50,000 people engaged in guarding villages in the valley areas of the state, has asked all ministers and MLAs from the valley districts to come for discussions, the details of which have not been specified, an official said, adding "there are intel reports that they (Arambai Tenggol) are planning to enter Kangla fort with arms before the meeting." According to the officials, a large number of security forces including CRPF, Assam Rifles, Army and state police have been deployed near the fort as a precautionary measure.

Kangla Fort served as the royal seat of Manipur kingdom till 1891. Earlier too, Arambai Tenggol had asked all legislators to attend a meeting at Kangla Fort, the official said.

The development comes a day after a three-member Union home ministry team met the leaders of the group at the residence of Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba on Monday, the official added. The group has demanded delisting of Kukis from the ST list, deportation of refugees to camps in Mizoram, border fencing, replacement of Assam Rifles with other paramilitary force and revoking Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement between Centre and Kuki militant groups, officials said.

The central team included former Intelligence Bureau special director AK Mishra, SIB New Delhi joint director Mandeep Singh and SIB Imphal joint director Rajesh Kamble.