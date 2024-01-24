Manipur ministers asked to meet village volunteers

Imphal: Security has been tightened in and around Manipur capital Imphal after Arambai Tenggol asked all ministers and MLAs from the valley districts for a meeting at Kangla Fort here on Wednesday. Arambai Tenggol, an organisation of around 50,000 people engaged in guarding villages in the valley areas of the state, has asked all ministers and MLAs from the valley districts to come for discussions, the details of which have not been specified, an official said, adding "there are intel reports that they (Arambai Tenggol) are planning to enter Kangla fort with arms before the meeting." According to the officials, a large number of security forces including CRPF, Assam Rifles, Army and state police have been deployed as a precautionary measure.