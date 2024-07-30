Manipur-like unrest could hit Maha without unity, warns Pawar

Thane: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has expressed deep concern over the potential for Manipur-like disturbances in Maharashtra and called for maintaining social unity for the development of the country.



Addressing a Social Unity Conference in Navi Mumbai on Sunday evening, Pawar also criticised the Centre’s handling of the ethnic strife in Manipur, which has claimed several lives since last May. Pawar didn’t specify the reason for his assessment, however, the remarks come days after he flagged the “rift” among communities over the Maratha-OBC quota tussle and recent criticism by Union home minister Amit Shah, who dubbed the veteran Maratha politician a “corruption ringleader”.

Stung by Pawar’s remarks, the Maharashtra unit of BJP accused him of using language that could trigger riots.

“The Prime Minister never felt the need to visit Manipur in the wake of social disturbances in the north-eastern state and console people. Such incidents also occurred in neighbouring states, especially in Karnataka,” Pawar said.

“There is a concern in the state (Maharashtra) in recent period that such a thing will happen. Everyone should work to create ‘eksangha rashtra’ (united nation) going beyond caste, creed and religion,” he said.

The former Union minister also claimed an “atmosphere of concern” prevailed in different regions of India.

“In our state also the situation is directed towards this (social concern). The entire responsibility of creating unity in the society is of the government which is not doing it. All should come together to ensure social unity is not disturbed,” he said.

Notably, Maharashtra is witnessing growing tensions between the Maratha community seeking the reservation under the OBC category and the backward classes.

Stressing social unity is crucial for developing and strengthening the economy, Pawar said the current scenario of tension and division is alarming. “The growing discord in the country requires unity beyond caste, religion and language. The responsibility of fostering social unity lies with the government,” he said while accusing the government of failing to take effective steps to address these issues.

Pawar repeatedly highlighted Manipur in his speech. “A discussion was held in Parliament on Manipur. People from various castes and creeds came to meet us in Delhi. They described how a small state, where people lived in harmony for generations, has become restless. A conflict between two communities saw houses being set afire, destruction of houses, and abuse of women,” he added.