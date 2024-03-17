Manipur: Licensed gun holders directed to deposit arms at police stations

Imphal: With the Election Commission announcing the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections, District Magistrates in Manipur have issued orders directing licensed holders of arms to deposit their guns at the nearest police stations to “ensure no untoward incidents occur during the conduct of elections.



The Election Commission on Saturday announced that the elections to the two Lok Sabha seats in Manipur will be held on April 19 and 26.

Orders issued by the Office of District Magistrate Thoubal said, “All licensees of Thoubal district shall deposit their licensed arms and ammunition to the concerned nearest police stations before March 23, failing which their licensed arms will be confiscated by district police administration...with a view to maintain law and order and to ensure peaceful conduct of the 18th general election to the Lok Sabha.A separate order issued by District Magistrate Kangpokpi Mahesh Chaudhari said prohibition on “possession and carrying of firearms of any kind by arms by license holders... with immediate effect till the process of elections is completed”. It also asked for “arrangements for safe and secure deposit of licensed arms and ammunition.

The orders, however, shall not apply to those “entitled to display weapons by long-standing laws, custom and usage, to those nationalised/ private banks” amongst others.