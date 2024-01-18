Manipur gunfight: Two security personnel killed

The death toll in a gunfight between security forces and militants near Moreh, Manipur, climbed to two after a second security personnel, Takhellambam Saileshwore from Imphal West district, succumbed to gunshot wounds on Wednesday evening. Earlier that day, 32-year-old Wangkhem Somorjit, a Manipur Police officer, died after being shot during an ambush near the Ima Kondong Lairembi Devi temple. He succumbed to his injuries at an Assam Rifles medical facility.

Two other police officers N Bheem (35), who sustained injuries on his left leg, and ASI Sidharth Thokchom (35), who sustained injuries on his face and ears, have been admitted to RIMS for treatment, officials said.

The militants had also fired rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) at a temporary commando post near SBI Moreh, damaging several vehicles parked in the vicinity.

In a related development, a woman was critically injured after being accidentally hit by a vehicle of the central forces when she tried to stop it, according to officials.

Despite curfew, a large number of women came out on the streets and blocked the road to restrict the movement of Assam Rifles and army personnel who were rushing to contain the situation.

Meanwhile, large number of women from Malom in Imphal West district blocked the road to the airport in protest against the killing of the policemen in Moreh.

Spokesperson L Premchand of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed in connection with the killing of Somorjit told reporters that “the body of the deceased personnel will not be accepted by the family members till the culprits are arrested and brought to justice.”

Wearing traditional mourning dress, women sat on the middle of road to prevent all forms of vehicular movement on the route.

In another development, a large number of Meira Paibis from Imphal’s main market of Khwairamband Keithel took out a rally demanding reinforcement of state forces at Moreh. They marched towards the CM’s bungalow but were stopped by police.

Moreh has been experiencing regular exchanges of fire between security forces and militants over the past few days. The latest firing incident took place just 48 hours after the arrest of two suspects involved in the killing of a police officer by the state’s forces.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said there were high chances of involvement of foreign mercenaries from Myanmar in the gun and bomb attacks.